WebQoof Recap: Of Patanjali’s ‘COVID Cure’ & India-China Standoff

From Patanjali claiming to have found the ‘miracle cure’ for coronavirus to fake news surrounding the India-China standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), here’s a quick round-up of the misinformation that misled the public this week.

1. Cancer, HIV, COVID: Patanjali’s Long List of Murky, Unproven Cures

Even as doctors, scientists, researchers and healthcare experts across the globe struggle to develop a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, Patanjali on Tuesday, 23 June launched ‘Coronil and Swasari’, touted by company’s founder Baba Ramdev as a cure for COVID-19.

However, in a dramatic turn of events, hours after a pompous launch on national television, the Ayush Ministry asked the firm to stop selling and advertising the purported COVID medicine.

In a statement, the Uttarakhand Ayurvedic Department also distanced itself from the “miracle COVID cure” revealing that Patanjali’s application “never mentioned coronavirus” and a licence was only approved for its use as an immunity booster and a drug for cough and fever.

However, this isn’t the first time that the FMCG company has found itself in the middle of a controversy resulting from endorsing exaggerated and unproven cures.

2. ‘Cathy Rolanova’ – The Many Lies of a Self-Proclaimed OSINT Expert

A Twitter user by the name of ‘Cathy Rolanova’, who claims to be an open-source intelligence expert, frequently posts about India’s ties with other South Asian countries. Only that, many a times, the information shared by this handle falls flat on the face of facts, raising serious questions about the source and motives of its posts.

With over 4,000 followers amassed in less than two months, ‘Cathy’ often broadcasts unverified and misleading images and videos to her audience on Twitter.

The Quint decided to investigate and we were able to identify four such instances where misinformation regarding defence and security-related issues was shared by the said Twitter handle over a span of 54 days.

