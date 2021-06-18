WebQoof Recap: Of ‘Magnetic Power’ in COVID Vaccine & Loni Assault

From a video showing a group of people thrashing some men being linked to the Loni assault case to social media users claiming that a person became "magnetic" after taking the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, here’s what misled the public this week.

1. Mob Beating Up Men in Jahangirpuri Falsely Linked to Loni Assault

A video showing a group of people thrashing some men is being shared to claim that they were beating up the men accused of attacking 72-year-old Abdul Samad Saifi in Ghaziabad’s Loni.

The claim comes after a video of Saifi being brutally thrashed and his beard cut off in Loni went viral. As of now, nine of the accused have been arrested.

However, we found that the video is from Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, where a group of people thrashed three men who had allegedly come to extort money from a vegetable seller.

Speaking to The Quint, Sanjay Drall, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Jahangirpuri said that both the parties were known to each other and that it was a “quarrel.”

2. Edited Image Shared to Claim MP Sanjay Raut ‘Made Tea for PM Modi’

A photo which apparently shows Shiv Sena Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut making tea, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is conversing with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Cabinet minister Ashok Chavan, is being shared online.

We found that the photo has been altered and the original photo is from 8 June when Thackeray met Modi, along with Ajit Pawar and Ashok Chavan and discussed issues related to the Maratha reservation, GST compensation and Metro car shed.

The viral image (L) and the photo posted from the official Twitter handle of Maharashtra CMO (R).

3. Video of Demolition Drive in J&K Falsely Linked to Rohingyas

A video that shows a group of officials with JCB machines demolishing semi-constructed structures is being shared online to claim that it shows the authorities in Jammu and Kashmir demolishing the houses of “Rohingya Muslims”.

The text along with video goes on to claim that the houses were established under the “Roshni Act”, which has been scrapped.

However, we found that while the video does show a demolition drive, it has no connection with Rohingyas.

Speaking to The Quint’s WebQoof team, Jammu and Kashmir Lakes & Waterways Development Authority, Enforcement Officer (Dy SP) Abdul Aziz Qadri said that the department undertakes these drives to remove illegal constructions and encroachments in the area.

We also got in touch with a local reporter who reiterated what Qadri said, adding that the video has nothing to do with Rohingyas.

4. Can COVID-19 Vaccine Make the Recipient ‘Magnetic’? Experts Deny

The video of a person from Maharashtra's Nashik sticking spoons and coins on their body is being shared with a claim that the person became "magnetic" after taking the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Several regional and national media houses shared the video with similar claims.

The Quint reached out to Arvind Sonar, the person in the viral video, who said that he never claimed that the vaccine gave him "magnetic powers". Virologists and physicists also rubbished the claim saying it was not possible to develop “magnetic powers” through a vaccine.

5. Rajasthan Govt Only Vaccinating Rohingya Muslims? False Claim

A viral claim is doing the rounds on social media, saying that the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government is vaccinating only illegal Rohingya migrants, but not Hindu refugees from Pakistan.

However, The Quint’s WebQoof team found out that the claim is false, as the Rajasthan government started vaccinating all refugees after the high court order on 28 May which directed the government to vaccinate all Pakistani Hindu refugees even if they didn’t have the prescribed documents.

Dr Raghuraj Singh, project director (immunisation), medical and health services, Rajasthan, told us that after the order, the state has started vaccinating all its population, including Rohingya Muslims and Hindu refugees from Pakistan, irrespective of them having any documents or not.

