WebQoof Recap: Of Cow Dung ‘Chips’ & False ‘Love Jihad’ Claims

From Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria claiming that cow dung “chips” can absorb mobile phone radiations to BJP National Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya’s tweet stating that cops in West Bengal Police threw bombs at BJP workers, here’s a quick recap of all that misled the public this week.

1. Cow Dung ‘Chips’ Block Cell Phone Radiation? Experts Say No Chance

Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria on Monday, 12 October unveiled a “chip” made of cow dung and said that it reduces radiation from mobile handsets, a claim which wasn’t backed by research or proof.

While unveiling the “chip” named ‘Gausatva Kavach’, Kathiria claimed that it is “scientifically proven that cow dung is anti-radiation”, adding that it is medicinal in nature.

"“Cow dung will protect everyone. It’s scientifically proven that cow dung is anti-radiation. This is a chip that can be used in mobile phones to reduce radiation. It’ll safeguard people against diseases.”" - Vallabhbhai Kathiria, Chairman — Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog

The Quint spoke to experts who questioned his claim and demanded proof for this assertion.

2. WB Cops Threw Bombs at BJP? Vijayvargiya’s Statement Lacks Proof

On 8 October, BJP National Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya tweeted a video to claim that the West Bengal Police threw bombs at BJP workers from a rooftop when they were marching towards state secretariat, Nabanna, to protest against the alleged killing of its workers.

Vijayvargiya shared the video mentioning that due to such acts of the West Bengal police, nearly 1,500 workers were allegedly injured. In the video, a man can be heard repeating the claim that police were throwing bombs.

However, this claim lacks proof and when we got in touch with the journalists on the ground, they said that the police used smoke bombs to disperse the crowd.

3. Video from Rajasthan’s Pali Viral with a False ‘Love Jihad’ Spin

A viral video on social media is being shared with a claim that it shows a Hindu father pleading and trying to convince his daughter against marrying a Muslim man, thus insinuating that it a matter of ‘Love Jihad’.

The aforementioned video is being massively shared on Facebook and Twitter with the same misleading claim. Among those who shared the video is right-wing commentator Shefali Vaidya.

