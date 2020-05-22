WebQoof Recap: COVID-19 Fake News on Tomato Virus and Camphora 1M

From Hindi news channel TV9 Bharatvarsh claiming that a new Tomato virus is more dangerous than the novel coronavirus to Rajiv Bajaj, managing director of Bajaj Auto, claiming in an interview that homeopathy medicine Camphora 1M may help in protecting from COVID-19 and should be considered for treatment.

Here's a quick round-up of fake forwards that misled the public this week.

1. TV9 Bharatvarsh Falsely Claims Tomato Virus Worse Than COVID-19

On 13 May, Hindi news channel TV9 Bharatvarsh aired a news report about a virus that has been reported by tomato farmers in Maharashtra. The report said that this virus, named ‘Tiranga virus’, was more dangerous than the prevailing coronavirus and that it was being said that this was a new version of coronavirus which was mixed in vegetables.

The Quint spoke to leading virologists and health experts who debunked the claim and told us that plant viruses don’t infect humans.

2. ‘Plandemic’ – 26-Min Film on COVID-19 Conspiracy Theories Debunked

On 4 May, a 26-minute video called ‘Plandemic’, centred around the COVID-19 pandemic, went online and entered its journey to social media virality.

Uploaded on Facebook, YouTube, Vimeo and a website set up for the purpose of sharing the video, the polished, professional-looking ‘Plandemic’, featuring a scientist by the name of Judy Mikovits and created by filmmaker Mikki Willis (who doubles as the interviewer) soon made its way to the attention of mainstream media, after having completed its sojourn of conspiracy theory groups.

The video has now been taken down by Facebook, YouTube and video-sharing platform Vimeo for violating their misinformation policy.

3. Old Image Shared as Priyanka Gandhi’s Buses for Migrants in UP

Several social media users including Deepak Bhati Chotiwala, national secretary at Indian Youth Congress, shared an image claiming that it shows 1,000 buses arranged by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi for migrants in Uttar Pradesh.

However, the image is actually from February 2019, when the UP government created a Guinness world record by rolling out a fleet of 503 buses in Kumbh Mela held in Prayagraj.