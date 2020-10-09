WebQoof Recap: Of Claims Around Shreyasi Singh, Hathras & More

From the mis-identification of shooter Shreyasi Singh as the daughter of former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh to misinformation around the Hathras incident, here’s a quick round-up of all that misled the public this week.

1. VP Debate: Pence, Harris Make Misleading Claims on COVID & More

In the first and only US vice-presidential debate between Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris held in Utah on Wednesday, 7 October (ET), the coronavirus pandemic and US President Donald Trump’s handling of the situation took centre stage. But while both the candidates spoke about the current situation, they overlooked facts at certain places.

To begin with, Vice President Mike Pence hit out at the Biden-Obama administration for their handling of the outbreak of H1N1 flu and said that they left the strategic national stockpile empty.

2. Shreyasi Singh Who Joined BJP Is Not Kin of Cong’s Digvijaya Singh

Several social media users falsely claimed that Commonwealth Games gold medallist shooter Shreyasi Singh, who recently joined the Bhartiya Janata Party ahead of the Bihar elections, is the daughter of Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh.

Mansi Singh, sister of Shreyasi Singh, told The Quint that she is the daughter of late former Union minister Digvijay Singh who was a politician from Bihar.

Further, Congress leader and former MP CM Digvijaya Singh also issued a clarification saying that Shreyasi Singh is not his daughter.

3. BJP Leader Falsely Identified as Hathras Rape Accused’s Father

A set of images are being circulated on social media with the claim that they show father of Sandeep, who is an accused in the alleged gang rape of the 19-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, with state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, we found that the man in the image is Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader Dr Shyam Prakash Dwivedi, who is not the father of the accused in the Hathras incident.

Speaking to The Quint, a member of the Hathras victim’s family confirmed that the man in the images is not Sandeep’s father.