WebQoof Recap: Chavhanke’s UPSC Claims, Times Now Airs Webinar

From Sudarshan News Editor-in-Chief Suresh Chavhanke making misleading statements about the process of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam, to Times Now running an “exclusive” bulletin, claiming that activists defending Umar Khalid spoke about “his alliance with outfits” and admitted that it was a “dangerous one” in a private chat, here’s all that misled the public this week.

1. Suresh Chavhanke’s UPSC Jihad Episode Makes Various False Claims

Sudarshan News Editor-in-Chief Suresh Chavhanke on Friday, 11 September, aired a bulletin on ‘UPSC Jihad Par Ab Tak Ka Sabse Bada Khulasa (The Biggest Expose of All Time on UPSC Jihad)”.

The bulletin made several misleading statements and talked about how the public service exam was structured and functioning in a way that favoured the Muslim community.

For instance, Chavhanke claims that Muslim OBCs get a benefit of three years in the upper age limit over non-Muslims candidates or General category candidates appearing for UPSC.

Now, let’s see what the guidelines related to age limit actually say. UPSC’s 2020 notification that was released in February mentions that a candidate in the General category should not have attained the age of 32 years on 1 August 2020.

For OBC candidates, the relaxation is up to three years, which means, till 35 years of age. These rules apply to all the candidates belonging to backward classes and not to Muslims alone.

In the same notification, a note mentions that if a candidate belongs to SC/ST, OBC and is also covered under categories of ex-servicemen, persons of benchmark disabilities, among others, he/she will be eligible “for grant of cumulative age-relaxation under both the categories.”

However, there is no mention of any cumulative age relaxation if a candidate is a Muslim and an OBC. Rather, there is no mention of any religion per se.

2. Times Now Airs Webinar as ‘Secret Talks’ Between Activists

Hours after anti-CAA protester and United Against Hate (UAH) member Umar Khalid was arrested in connection with the Delhi riots investigation, English news channel Times Now ran an “exclusive” bulletin, anchored by Editor-in-Chief Rahul Shivshankar, claiming that activists defending Khalid spoke about “his alliance with outfits” and admitted that it was a “dangerous one” in a private chat.

For context, Shivshankar added that “Khalid is accused of conspiring with Khalid Saifi to raise funds from the National Investigation Agency-designated hate group the Popular Front of India (PFI).”

