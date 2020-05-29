WebQoof Recap: From Amit Shah’s Handcuffs to Birds in Saudi Arabia

From an image showing Home Minister Amit Shah with the claim that he hid his handcuffs under a handkerchief while being taken to the court, to an old bird attack in Texas that went viral as news from Saudi Arabia, this week saw a barrage of misinformation on social media.

Here's a quick round-up of fake forwards that misled the public this week.

1. Do Masks Help Prevent COVID-19? Here’s What Experts Have to Say

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage, there has been a constant swirl of misinformation around masks. So should you wear them, do they really help, how do you wear them, or will not wearing them give you herd immunity?

According to Dr Arvind Kumar, a leading pulmonologist, it’s necessary to wear masks at least for the next few months.

However, people have raised concerns regarding masks causing ‘Hypercapnia’ – an unhealthy increase in carbon dioxide levels in the blood. Dr Kumar says that wearing a mask while exercising can be “fatal”.

The Indian government has advised healthy people to wear homemade face masks, especially outside their homes, for better personal hygiene and for the protection of their communities during the coronavirus pandemic. However, health workers should use a triple-layer medical mask or N95 respiratory masks.

Why should one wear a mask? Because, by wearing masks, you are preventing air droplets from going far away and also preventing air droplets from entering your lungs while breathing.

2. Old Images Used to Show Massive Fire in Uttarakhand Forests

Several images are being circulated on social media claiming to show devastating visuals of Uttarakhand forest fire that broke out on Saturday, 23 May.

While the images claim to show the massive fire in the jungles of Uttarakhand, we found that a lot of these pictures are old.

A reverse image search led us to an ABP article that had published the image in April 2016 with the headline: “Forest fires rage across Uttarakhand, 6 die since February”. The image was credited to Anup Sah photography.

A search for the Facebook profile of Anup Sah showed us that the photographer had indeed uploaded the image on 28 April 2016.