Weather Forecast: Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh To Witness Very Dense Fog and Coldwave Conditions This Week

New Delhi, January 27: Coldwave conditions and dense fog is expected to engulf parts of Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh this week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. In its all India weather bulletin, the IMD said that several states in North India will experience very dense fog and mercury is expected to dip in during the next 3-4 days. The change in the weather conditions is due to the dry northwesterly winds over plains of North India & adjoining parts of central India, which are likely to prevail during next 3-4 days. La Nina in India: Country to Witness More Cyclones, Relatively Colder Winter This Year, Says IMD.

"Dense to very dense fog is very likely over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh during next 3-4 days. Meanwhile, dense fog is also very likely over Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura during next 2-3 days; over north Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hours and over Odisha during January 29-31, 2021", the release said.

The IMD said that cold day to severe cold day conditions are very likely over some pockets very likely over Uttarkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during next 2- 3 days and over Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hours and decrease thereafter. Cold Wave conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Saurashtra & Kutch during next 3-4 days and decrease thereafter.

