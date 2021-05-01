Weather Forecast: Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Other Parts of South India Likely To Witness Heavy Rainfall Till May 4

New Delhi, May 1: Heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms are expected to lash parts of South India in the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In its all-India weather bulletin, the IMD said that Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh will witness heavy rainfall till May 4 due to a cyclonic circulation over south Tamil Nadu. The weather agency said that isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Kerala May 1, May 3 and May 4, while Andhra Pradesh will witness rainfall on May 3 and over South Interior Karnataka on May 4. Monsoon 2021 Forecast: Southwest Monsoon To Be Normal in India, Expected To Be 98% of Long Period Average, Says IMD.

"Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over south Tamil Nadu and neighborhood at lower levels and likely formation of a north-south trough/wind discontinuity from today, light/moderate isolated to fairly widespread rain/thunder is very likely over south Peninsular India (particularly over Kerala, South & coastal Karnataka) during next 4-5 days", IMD said.

The northeastern states of India are also very likely to witness heavy rainfall over the coming days with intense thunderstorm activity accompanied with strong gusty winds. "Isolated heavy rainfall also likely over Assam & Meghalaya during 1-3 May; over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 3 & 4 May; and over Odisha and West Bengal & Sikkim from 3 to 5 May, 2021", the IMD said.

Giving details about the heatwave conditions across India, the IMD said due to the rainfall and thunderstorm across the country, no significant heatwave is likely over any part of the country during the next 4-5 days.