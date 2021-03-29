Weather Forecast: East Rajasthan, Saurashtra, Kutch & Madhya Pradesh Likely to Experience Heat Wave Conditions on March 30

New Delhi, March 29: Certain areas in the country are likely to witness heat wave conditions during a couple of days, as per the weather forecast by the India Meteorological Department on Monday. According to the IMD, isolated pockets over West Rajasthan are likely to experience severe heat wave conditions on March 29 and March 30. Meanwhile, several areas in East Rajasthan, Saurashtra, Kutch and Madhya Pradesh will also experience heat wave conditions during the same time period. Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality in National Capital Deteriorates to ‘Poor’ Category.

Northeast India is likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, thundersquall or lightning during March 29 to April 2, with the maximum activity on March 30 and March 31. Assam and Meghalaya are very likely to receive heavy rainfalls on March 29 and March 31, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during March 29 and March 31. Aruncahal Pardesh is also likely to experience rainfall during March 30 and April 1.

The islands of Andaman and Nicobar are likely to receive heavy to very heavy falls during March 30 and April 1. The area is also likely to experience widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds during the next five days.

The states in northern India including Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are very likely to witness dust raising Strong Surface Winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) during March 30 and April 1, as per IMD.