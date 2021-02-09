Weather Forecast: Dense Fog To Engulf Delhi, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Parts of North India Till February 11; Rain and Snowfall Likely Over J&K and Himachal Pradesh

New Delhi, February 9: Dense fog is very likely to engulf several parts of Delhi, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh till February 11, the India Meteorological Department (IMD). In its all India weather bulletin, dense fog will be experienced in these states in the morning hours of February 10 and 11, 2021 and reduce in spatial distribution and intensity thereafter. The IMD release stated that very dense fog was observed over Delhi, Punjab, some pockets over Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar today. The dense fog led to low visibility in these states, causing disruption in vehicle movement. Meanwhile, coldwave conditions were observed at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

On Monday, Delhiites woke up to a cold morning with the minimum temperature settling at 7.6 degrees Celsius. On Sunday, the minimum temperature had settled at 8.3 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Phulbani in Odisha's Kandhamal district was the coldest place in the state at 7.5 degree Celsius on Monday even as the IMD forecast said nine districts would experience cold wave in the next 24 hours. La Nina in India: Country to Witness More Cyclones, Relatively Colder Winter This Year, Says IMD.

The IMD said that a Western Disturbance lies as a cyclonic circulation at 3.1 km above mean sea level over Afghanistan and Pakistan. Under its influence, rainfall, snowfall is likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh on February 9 and over northern parts of Uttarakhand on February 9 and 10, 2021.

