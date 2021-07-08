Weather Update: Delhi, Haryana, Punjab And UP To Receive Rain From July 10

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the Southwest monsoon is likely to advance over Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and the remaining parts of Western Uttar Pradesh by July 10. The residents in these states will receive relief from the scorching heat of the sun after rainfall from July 10. The prediction has been made on the basis of moist easterly winds in the Bay of Bengal may that will start accumulating in Eastern India from Thursday. The Met department has also made predictions that the monsoon will be active in the next two days and cover many parts of the country.

The prediction of the advancement of monsoon has come at a time when North India including Delhi is facing scorching heat and Bihar is continuously receiving heavy rain in many districts.

The department had on Monday said that the Southwest monsoon may enter Delhi by July 10. This is the first time in 15 years that there has been such a delay in the arrival of the monsoon in the national capital.

The weather agency has informed that from today, there are high chances of heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh. There is a possibility of heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh from tomorrow.

Between July 9 and 11, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

IMD in its forecast for July has said that this month there will be good rainfall in the entire country. However, some parts of North India, some parts of South Peninsula, Central, East and Northeast India may receive below normal rainfall.

The heatwave continues in Rajasthan where the highest temperature of the day was recorded at 45.5 degrees Celsius in Ganganagar on Wednesday. IMD has issued a heatwave warning in many parts of the state for the next 48 hours, although people can get relief from the heat due to active monsoon till the weekend. The department has predicted heatwave conditions in the districts of Bikaner, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions in the next 48 hours.

