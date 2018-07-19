Weak rupee, global cues depress equity indices; capital goods stocks fall

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Depreciation in the Indian rupee coupled with decline in the global markets subdued the key Indian equity indices on Thursday.

According to market observers, heavy selling pressure was witnessed in capital goods, healthcare and IT stocks.

At 3.30 p.m., the wider Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange provisionally closed at 10,957.10 points, lower by 23.35 points and 0.21 per cent from the previous close of 10,980.45 points.

The barometer 30-scrip BSE Sensex, which had opened at 36,509.08 points, closed at 36,351.23 points -- lower by 22.21 points or 0.06 per cent -- from its previous session's close of 36,373.44 points.

It touched an intra-day high of 36,515.58 points and a low of 36,279.33 points. The BSE market breadth was bearish with 1,738 declines against 831 advances.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Vedanta, Yes Bank, ITC, Bharti Airtel and Adani Ports whereas Kotak Mahindra bank, Larsen and Toubro, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, Coal India were the top losers.

--IANS

rrb/mr