Weak global cues subdue equity indices; banking stocks down

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Weak global cues on the back of escalation in trade tensions subdued equity indices during the afternoon trade session on Wednesday.

Although, the Indian markets opened in the green on Wednesday, subsequent selling pressure in consumer durables, banking and FMCG stocks dragged the NSE Nifty50 and S&P BSE Sensex in the negative territory.

At 1.30 p.m., the NSE Nifty50 traded at 11,266.45 points, lower by 12.45 points or 0.11 per cent from the previous close.

The BSE Sensex, which had opened at 37,432.93 points, traded at 37,256.10 points, lower by just 34.57 points or 0.09 per cent from the previous close of 37,290.67 points.

So far, it has touched an intra-day high of 37,530.63 points and a low of 37,232.77.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Coal India, ONGC, Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp and Kotak Bank, while the major losers so far were Maruti Suzuki, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, HDFC and Reliance Industries.

--IANS

ravi-rv/mr