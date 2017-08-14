We May Have Just Lost Another Life To Gaming

The dangers of the Blue Whale Challenge.

I’ve always wanted to be a pro-gamer since childhood. Be it gaming on the PC or a cheap rip off of the PlayStation called the PolyStation. Heck, I’m even one of those who has tattoos about gaming. It’s been the longest running dream of mine to be a pro at gaming and ‘wreck all noobs,’ if you will. But what happened recently has just broken my heart.

Gaming for life

Blue Whale is an online game that has probably ruined internet games for everyone. For those who don’t know, The Blue Whale Challenge is an internet game where there are admins that ‘farm’ for their victims online. In 2013, a psychology student, Philipp Budeikin was expelled from a university in Russia. He claims to have made this game and the only reason he created this game was to - “clean” the society by pushing to suicide those he deemed as having no value.

Blue Whale took its first victim in 2015 when 1 teenager allegedly committed suicide after listening to the admin of the game. The trend started rising when one journalist wrote about this phenomenon which made the game even popular. In 2016, 16 other teenage girls committed suicide, post which Budeikin was arrested and pled guilty for inciting the suicides. This created a massive wave of panic in Russia and probably all around the world.

The 21-year-old who thought he was ‘cleaning’ up society. Image source: asia96.com

Last year, when I heard about this, I did try to play the game as well. There were a few things that one needs to do to be a part of the challenge. I had done all my research and was thoroughly prepared not to go ahead after a certain step when self-harm needed to be inflicted. Eventually, I didn’t end up playing the game because none of the admins got in touch with me to take it ahead. Unfortunately, not all are aware of this and we may have just lost one youth to this game. And this is what we need to fix.



