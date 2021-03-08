WCD ministry, Invest India sign agreement to enhance cooperation

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) An agreement was signed on Monday between the Women and Child Development (WCD) Ministry and Invest India to enhance cooperation in the thematic areas of nutrition, child protection and development, women empowerment and convergent capacity building in mission mode.

Invest India is the National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency of India and acts as the single first point of reference for investors in the country.

In a statement, the ministry said Invest India Missions will support its efforts in strategic and policy support, international cooperation, convergence, impact assessment, sustained behaviour change communication and in the creation of a participatory ecosystem geared towards creating large-scale impact.

'To formulate, design and conduct strategic research for the Ministry of Women and Child Development, DRISHTI under Invest India will conduct input and output analysis research, and other research as per requirement including coordinating with research agencies for primary, secondary and tertiary research,' it said. PTI UZM RHL