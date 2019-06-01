WC 2019: Team India sweats it out ahead of opening clash with SA

After playing its two warm up matches against New Zealand and Bangladesh, Team India began its practice session at The Rose Bowl stadium in Southampton, England where the team blue will face South Africa on June 5 for its opening match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Skipper Virat Kohli, experienced MS Dhoni and young guns like Hardik Pandya and Jaspreet Bumrah are some of the key players with huge fan expectations going into the world tournament. India beat Bangladesh in its second warm up match of the tournament by 95 runs after scoring a mammoth 359 runs with the help of MS Dhoni and KL Rahul's centuries. However, The Indian side didn't start well in first pre-tournament match against New Zealand in which the Kiwis summed up India's batting side to 180 runs and won the match easily by 6 wickets.