Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly on Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant said, "If you put Rishabh Pant on number 4 he will score runs for you. He is so talented, he have so much time to play fast bowling that u can't say Rishabh Pant failing at the top level. In a short career he is been remarkable for India and once he is getting opportunity consistently he just be a different player."