WB's Richa Ghosh selected for Indian Women's T20 WC squad

ICC Women's T20 World Cup will kick off in Australia in February. West Bengal's Richa Ghosh has been selected in a 15-member India squad for the upcoming World Cup. Richa's family and friends are excited with her achievement. Sachin Tendulkar and Jhulan Goswami are ideal cricketers for her. While speaking to ANI, Richa said, "I am feeling very happy. In the middle of playing cricket I got the news that I am selected for the team. It was my childhood dream to play for the country." The tournament will be held between 21st February and 8th March 2020 in Australia.