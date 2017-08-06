WBO Asia Pacific: Vijender Singh dedicates his victory to India-China peace

Ace Boxer Vijender Singh on Saturday dedicated his victory in the 'WBO Asia Pacific and Oriental Super Middleweight Title'. After his win, the boxer offered to return the prestigious title to his Chinese opponent Zulpikar Maimaitiali in a bid to ease the tensions between India and China. "It's about peace, that's why I gave my belt to him, saying that don't come to my territory," Singh said after the match. Singh won a 10-round bout against Maimaitiali.