WBBPE West Bengal Teachers Recruitment 2020 Application Closes Today wbbpe.org

The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has invited applications for more than 16,500 posts of assistant teachers in primary/basic schools of West Bengal. Interested and eligible candidates must submit their applications in the prescribed format before the end of the day (January 6, 2021) at the official website of WBBPE - wbbpe.org. TET 2014 qualified and trained candidates are also eligible to apply for the same.

It is to be noted that the applications for these posts have started from December 23, 2020 and the last date to apply is 06 January 2021. Candidates who are willing to apply for West Bengal Primary Teacher vacancy can apply not only by visiting the website mentioned above, but also logging in to- wbbprimaryeducation.org.

WBBPE Recruitment 2021: Key points

Age Limit: 40 years as on January 1, 2020.

WBBPE application fee: Rs 200 for unreserved category candidates and Rs 50 for SC/ST/PH applicants.

Pay Scale: Rs 28,900 plus DA as admissible plus HRA at 12 per cent of the basic plus MA.

All the shortlisted candidates will be invited for viva-voce/interview and aptitude test between January 10 and January 17.

“The reservation quota for the candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC-A and OBC-B), Exempted Categories (EC), Ex-Servicemen and for Physically Handicapped (PH) candidates, shall be maintained as per the existing reservation rules as framed by the competent authority,” read the official notice.

Read the official notification here

Candidates must have a minimum educational and training qualification as prescribed by the National Council for Teachers Education (NCTE). “No person shall be appointed by the Council as a teacher unless he is a citizen of India and has completed the age of 18 years as on 1st day of January of the year of advertisement (i.e. 01.01.2020) and has not completed the age of 40 years on the ‘ist day of January of the year of advertisement (i.e.01.01.2020). Relaxation of age as per the existing rule of the State Govt. is admissible,” the Board said.