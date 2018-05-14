WB Panchayat polls: Clashes break out between TMC, Congress workers over proxy voting
Violence once again erupted in West Bengal on Monday due to the Panchayat elections. Allegations of proxy voting by ruling party workers at a booth near Bharatpur Block Development office led to violent clashes between All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Congress workers. West Bengal is witnessing unprecedented violence since polling began on Monday morning with a number of deaths and many injured being admitted to hospitals.