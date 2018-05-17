WB Panchayat Election results: TMC races to lead in most constituencies

As the counting in Panchayat polls is underway in various constituencies, All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) is leading in most of the constituencies. In West Midnapur district, out of 3040 Gram Panchayat seats, the contest was conducted on 2224 seats. TMC has won 274 seats and leading in 128. While BJP has won 49 seats and is leading in 14 seats and CPI(M) has won eight seats and leading in nine seats. Congress won 1 seat, while Independent candidates won 24 seats and are leading in 9 seats. The results for the West Bengal Panchayat polls will be announced today.