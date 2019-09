West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar took Minister of State (MoS) Babul Supriyo in his car from Jadhavpur University campus. Supriyo had gone there to attend an event organised by ABVP where he faced protest by Students' Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students Association (AISA) members who were opposing his visit. Heavy security was deployed outside Jadhavpur University.