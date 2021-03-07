WB Elections: PM Modi to Hold Mega Rally at Brigade Ground Today

Intensifying the Bharatiya Janata Party's Bengal campaign ahead of the high-pitched Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to hold a mega rally at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground, on Sunday, 7 March.

This is the first major event by the saffron party after the declaration of the eight-phase elections.

Several top senior BJP leaders and celebrities, including actor Mithun Chakraborty, are expected to be present at the event.

Amid speculations of the actor joining the BJP, the party’s national General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya met him on Saturday at the former’s residence in Kolkata.

Mithun Chakraborty, 70, was a Rajya Sabha MP for the Trinamool Congress for two years, before resigning.

A host of big names from Bengal’s cinema industry, popularly known as Tollywood, have joined the BJP as well as the Trinamool Congress. Actors Payel Sarkar and Srabanti Chatterjee have been among the high profile names to join the BJP.

On Saturday, the saffron camp pitted ex-Trinamool Congress heavyweight and former state Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in East Midnapore’s Nandigram seat.

Meanwhile, CM Banerjee will be holding a 'padyatra' against the LPG price hike in Siliguri on Sunday.

The 294-member West Bengal Assembly will go to polls in eight phases between 27 March and 29 April. The counting will take place on 2 May.

