WB Cops Threw Bombs at BJP? Vijayvargiya’s Statement Lacks Proof

On 8 October, BJP National Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya tweeted a video to claim that the West Bengal Police threw bombs at BJP workers from a rooftop when they were marching towards state secretariat, Nabanna, to protest against the alleged killing of its workers.

However, this claim lacks proof and when we got in touch with the journalists on the ground, they said that the police used smoke bombs to disperse the crowd.

CLAIM

Vijayvargiya shared the video mentioning that due to such acts of the West Bengal police, nearly 1,500 workers were allegedly injured. In the video, a man can be heard repeating the claim that police were throwing bombs.

The video shared by Kailash Vijayvargiya had garnered over 52,000 views at the time of writing this article.

Laxman G, all India joint organising secretary of BJP’s student wing ABVP, shared the video making the same claim.

Facebook user Gaurav Pradhan shared the video, that had been viewed over 7,000 times at the time of publishing the article, questioning whether the police were throwing bombs from the rooftop.

Several social media users shared the video on Facebook with the same claim.

