WB bandh: Protests turn violent after clashes erupt

Protests turned violent in many parts of West Bengal amid statewide shutdown on Wednesday. All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers launched a physical assault on Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) workers and supporters who had gathered in support of the bandh called by BJP. In Barasat, a woman supporter, among others was brutally attacked. Two supporters of bandh were attacked in Siliguri.

BJP has called for a 12-hour bandh in West Bengal today in protest against the death of two students in a clash with police in North Dinajpur's Islampur. Two students were allegedly killed in police firing in Islampur.