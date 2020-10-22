Wazirganj Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date

Wazirganj vidhan sabha segment is based in Gaya district of Bihar. The seat will go to polls on October 28, when the Election Commission has scheduled the first phase of assembly elections. The contest here is primarily between the Indian National Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The poll results would be declared on November 10, when the counting of votes will take place.

Also Read | Sasaram Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date

Wazirganj, along with 70 other constituencies, would be contested in the first round of elections on October 28. The assembly segment has thrown fluctuating results over the past decade, as the Congress and the BJP have been alternatively elected. In the last assembly elections, the winner from Wazirganj constituency was Awadhesh Kumar Singh of the Congress. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 1 Dates And Schedule: Voting on October 28, Results to be Declared on November 10.

Schedule of Bihar Phase 1 Elections

Also Read | Kargahar Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 8 Scrutiny of Nominations October 9 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 12 Voting Date October 28 Result Date November 10

From the Mahagathbandhan, the Wazirganj seat was allotted to the Congress, which had won the seat in 2015. From the rival NDA camp, the BJP would be contesting. While the Congress candidate is Shashi Shekhar Singh, the BJP allotted the ticket to Birendra Singh.

The upcoming elections in Bihar is the first major electoral battle after the outbreak of COVID-19. The pre-poll surveys have given the edge to the JD(U)-BJP-led NDA camp, despite stating the possibility of an anti-incumbency factor against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.