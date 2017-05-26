Wayne Rooney to quit Manchester United in favour of Chinese Super League

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney is all set to quit Red Devils this summer with Chinese Super League seen as a preferred decision.

Rooney has claimed he ‘more or less”’ knows what he wants to do this summer and says he will finalise his decision with his family on holiday.

The Chinese Super League transfer window opens on June 19 and the United captain expects to announce his decision next month.

“There’re lots of offers on the table, both in England and abroad, and really that’s what I have to decide on,” Rooney said.

“I’ve got decisions to make now over the next few weeks, have a word with my family, and then I’ll decide,” he added.

He has interest from his former club Everton as well and cryptically ruled out playing for a third Premier League club, saying: “I’ve played for two Premier League clubs and they’re the only two Premier League clubs I’ll play for.”