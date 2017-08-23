Wayne Rooney Announces International Retirement

Former England skipper Wayne Rooney has confirmed that he has played his final game for England. The Football Association has revealed that Rooney, who scored a record 53 goals in 119 appearances for the senior men's team, informed Gareth Southgate of his decision on Tuesday evening having been informed that he was in line to be included in his upcoming squad.

"It is a really tough decision and one I have discussed with my family, my manager at Everton and those closest to me," said the 31-year-old.

"Every time I was selected as a player or captain was a real privilege. Playing for England has always been special to me. Every time I was selected as a player or captain was a real privilege and I thank everyone who helped me. But I believe now is the time to bow out.

"Leaving Manchester United was a tough call but I know I made the right decision in coming home to Everton. Now I want to focus all my energies on helping them be successful. I will always remain a passionate England fan. One of my very few regrets is not to have been part of a successful England tournament side. Hopefully the exciting players Gareth is bringing through can take that ambition further and I hope everyone will get behind the team. One day the dream will come true and I look forward to being there as a fan - or in any capacity."

The 31-year-old has scored in both his league appearances for Everton — including Monday's against Manchester City when he joined Alan Shearer as the only players to score 200 Premier League goals — and had garnered support for a recall to the England squad which will be named on Thursday.

Interestingly, Gary Lineker — who also starred for both Everton and England — said Rooney should figure among the top 10 in British football's hall of fame.

"He probably is," Lineker said, referring to whether Rooney is under-appreciated.

"He'd be (one of Britain's) top 10 ever — he's had a marvellous career.

"He's been a great player for English football."

Lineker also attributes Rooney's lack of recognition to partisan football fans. "Everyone gets a bit under-appreciated because we are a judgemental society but it's also very tribal, football — if he's playing for Manchester United, automatically a lot of people would dislike him," said Lineker.