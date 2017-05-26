Make way for 'Evergreen Revolution', says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid the foundation stone for Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) in Assam's Lakhimpur district soon after inaugurating the Dhola-Sadia' bridge- India's longest bridge in Tinsukia district. PM Narendra Modi said that the country needs to develop the agricultural facilities for the farmers who were actually the real heroes.PM Modi asked farmers to embrace modern and scientific methods in farming and work collectively towards achieving the target of enough production. PM Modi further added that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government also completed a year in the northeastern state.