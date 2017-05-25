Wawrinka reaches Geneva Open quarters

Madrid, May 25 (IANS) Swiss tennis player Stan Wawrinka needed only 37 minutes to place himself in the quarter-finals of the Geneva Open after his rival, Brazilian Rogerio Dutra Silva retired with 5-2 on the scoreboard.

The Sao Paulo player on Wednesday suffered a massive fall in the 26th minute and had to be treated for a problem in his right ankle, reports Efe.

Realizing his opponent was injured, Wawrinka did not hesitate to cross to the other side of the track and attend to Dutra on the ground until the Brazilian was transferred to his stool.

The injured player then endured a few minutes on the track, but in the end decided that it was dangerous to continue.

Wawrinka will face American Sam Querrey in the quarter-finals.

