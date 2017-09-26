Wawrinka drops to ninth in ATP rankings

Johannesburg [South Africa], Sept 26 (ANI): Swiss tennis maestro Stan Wawrinka, whose season came to an end early due to a knee injury, has slipped by one place to the ninth spot in the latest ATP Tour rankings released last evening.

Warinka's drop in rankings is the only change in the top 10, with Spaniard maestro Rafael Nadal and Swiss player Roger Federer continuing to maintain top two spots respectively.

Nadal and Federer have been in action for Team Europe at the inaugural Laver Cup in Prague over the weekend.

Meanwhile, British tennis maestro Andy Murray holds on to the third place ahead of Germany's Alexander Zverev, Coatian player Marin Cilic and Serbian star Novak Djokovic.

In WTA rankings, the top 10, which is headed by Garbine Muguruza, remained unchanged. (ANI)