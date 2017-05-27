Wawrinka beats Zverev to retain Geneva Open title

Geneva [Switzerland], May 27 (ANI): Top seed Stan Wawrinka stormed back from a set down to successfully defend the Geneva Open title in a thrilling final against German outsider Mischa Zverev on Saturday.

World No 3 Wawrinka defeated 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the summit clash that lasted for two hours and 20 minutes.

In front of a partisan home crowd, the top-seed improved to 9-1 in Geneva, having also prevailed last year (d. Cilic). Zverev denied 13 of 18 break points faced, but Wawrinka was clutch in the big moments.

Zverev, 29, was also the third qualifier to reach an ATP World Tour final in the past month, joining Budapest runner-up Aljaz Bedene and Munich finalist Guido Pella. He won six matches in seven days to reach the final, highlighted by a semi-final victory over second seed Kei Nishikori.

It was the 16th tour-level title for Wawrinka and first since winning the US Open last year. This win would serve to be a big morale booster for the World No. 3 as he prepares for the French Open.

The French Open gets underway on Sunday. (ANI)