Wave of grief as mortal remains of soldiers reach their native places; Anti-China protests in several parts

Chandigarh/Hyderabad/Baripada, Jun 17 (PTI) A wave of grief swept across the country as the mortal remains of the soldiers who laid down their lives fighting the Chinese Army in Galwan Valley in Ladakh were taken to their native places on Wednesday.

Anti-China protests were held in several parts of the country, including the national capital, though restrictions were in place on assembly of people due to the coronavirus lockdown.

For many of the bereaved families the agonising wait started on Tuesday evening when they were informed by senior Army officials about the sacrifice of the 20 soldiers in the clashes with the Chinese Army along the Line of Actual Control a day earlier.

In heart-wrenching scenes reminiscent of the aftermath of the 2019 Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, coffins of soldiers arrived in several states for the last rites with full military honours.

Among those killed, five soldiers were from Bihar, four from Punjab, two each from Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal and one each from Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

Even as they struggled to come to terms with the shocking news and grieved over the lives cut short, family members of the soldiers said they were proud of their sacrifice.

The body of Colonel B Santosh Babu, which was brought to Hyderabad by a special aircraft, was taken to his native Suryapet town by an ambulance as people holding the tricolour showered flowers on it.

Santosh Babu was the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and state IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao were among those who paid their last respects.

At many places across Telangana, people and members of different political parties and other organisations paid floral tributes to the army officer.

Holding the tricolour and banners that read 'We salute the soldiers', they raised 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram' slogans.

A large number of people assembled and shouted anti-China slogans in sepoy Ankush Thakur's Karohta village in Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh.

The 21-year-old was recruited to the Punjab Regiment in 2018 and was a third-generation soldier.

'We feel proud that he has laid down his life for the motherland,' said Karunakar Pradhan, the father of 28-year-old Chandrakanta Pradhan from Odisha's Kandhamal district.

Chandrakanta belonged to a tribal community and hailed from Biarpanga village.

'My son was highly sincere towards his duty. He was courageous, simple and hard working. We got the information about his martyrdom on Tuesday night. We are waiting for his body,' said Karunakar Pradhan in a choked voice.

A marginal farmer, Pradhan said his unmarried son was the breadwinner. The soldier has three siblings.

Chandrakanta joined the Army in 2014 and had last visited home around two months ago. He was popular in the village, the soldier's father said.

Pradhan said his son had called a few days ago and narrated the tense situation that prevailed at the place where they were deployed.

Deepak Kumar from Madhya Pradesh told his grandmother Phool Kumari on phone a few days ago that he will come home after the coronavirus lockdown ends.

'I spoke to him just a few days back and at that time he told me that after the lockdown ends, he will take leave and come home.

'But after the lockdown ended, we got the news of his martyrdom,' Singh's 85-year-old inconsolable grandmother said.

Deepak Singh's mother passed away several years ago and since then she has been looking after him.

'He was a very loving person and used to respect everyone in the house. Everybody used to like him a lot,' she said.

Kundan Kumar Ojha from Jharkhand was blessed with a daughter just 17 days ago. He had promised his mother over the phone that he would be home as soon as he got leave from duty.

On Wednesday, his parents were too overcome with grief to even speak.

Ayush Kumar, son of Hawaldar Sunil Kumar, paid tributes to his father during the wreath-laying ceremony at Jaiprakash Narayan Airport in Patna. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and other leaders were also present.

Naib Subedar Nanduram Soren, 43 from Rairangpur area of Mayurbhanj was among the slain soldiers from Odisha.

