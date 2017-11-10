Watson, Bravo among top T20 stars for PSL players draft

Lahore, Nov 10 (IANS) A host of international T20 specialists, including the likes of Shane Watson, Chris Lynn and Dwayne Bravo, will be among the 501 foreign and domestic players available for selection at the players draft of the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL), to be held on Sunday.

Besides the trio, some of the other top international names are: South Africans Jean Paul Duminy, Imran Tahir, Colin Ingram and Wayne Parnell; Carlos Brathwaite from the West Indies; New Zealanders Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell McClenaghan, Colin Munro and Luke Ronchi; Australia's Mitchell Johnson; England leg-spinner Adil Rashid; Sri Lankans Thisara Perera and Angelo Mathews and Bangladesh pace sensation Mustafizur Rahman.

The teams have already retained nine players each and will go into the PSL Player Draft to pick one player from the Platinum category, one from the Diamond category, one from the Gold category, two players from the Silver category and two players from the Emerging stars pool, in order to complete their squad of 16.

The teams will also be able to select four players in the supplementary round to complete their 20-member roster.

The Platinum class players will earn a base salary of $140,000, Diamond class players $70,000, Gold class players $50,000, Silver class $25,000 and Emerging players $10,000.

The supplementary players are picked by teams but are not paid unless they join the squad for the tournament at which point their contracts will commence. For supplementary players there is no contractual base salary.

The PSL 2017-18 will also witness the debut of Multan Sultans, making it a six-team affair along with Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators.

