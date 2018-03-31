Water transportation is best way to address challenges of climate change: Piyush Goyal

Union Railways and Coal Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday emphasized the climate change issue and said that water transportation and coastal shipping movement is possibly the best in terms of India's efforts to address the challenges of it. "Inline water base coastal shipping movement of cargo and passengers through water base is possibly the best possible way, in terms of India's efforts to address the challenges of climate change," said Goyal. The Railways and Coal Minister was addressing the gathering in Rail Coach Factory's foundation stone laying event at Latur.