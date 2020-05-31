Water Logging in Delhi After Intense Pre-Monsoon Rainfall Lash Most Parts of National Capital (See Pics)

New Delhi, May 31: For Delhiites, the pre-monsoon shower on Sunday was expected to provide relief from the scorching heat. But the out-of-season rainfall turned intense and led to water logging in several parts of the national capital region. Traffic snarls were also witnessed along the arterial Delhi-Faridabad border in Badarpur due to the rainfall. Monsoon Forecast 2020: IMD Issues Red Alert for Palghar on June 3, Mumbai and Thane Kept Under Orange Alert.



Also Read | Monsoon Forecast 2020: IMD Issues Red Alert for Palghar on June 3, Mumbai and Thane Kept Under Orange Alert

In several parts of the capital, roads were filled with knee-dip and waist-dip logged waters. Motorists faced obstacles as a number of two-wheeler users were seen manually moving their scooters and bikes due to the water logging.

The rainfall in Delhi-NCR comes a day after Skymet Weather, one of the leading private weather agencies, said Monsoon in Kerala began on May 29 -- two days before the scheduled arrival on June 1. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), however, did not issue a statement.

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Pre-Monsoon Showers in Delhi-NCR Bring Respite From Heat, Netizens Share Pictures And Videos of Pleasant Weather

See Pics of Water Logging in Delhi

Delhi: Water logging at a underpass near Tughlakabad following rainfall in the national capital. pic.twitter.com/GKPqyuO9CZ — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2020





Apart from Delhi, rainfall has been reported in several parts of the country over the past 24 hours. In coastal Kerala and Karnataka, along with Hyderabad, incessent downpour was reported. Incidents of tree-felling was also reported from southern India as the rains were accompanied with strong winds.

The IMD has also warned of cyclonic activity in Maharashtra and Gujarat in first week of June. Heavy rainfall was predicted in Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts from June 3, with an orange alert issued for the region. In Palghar, which lies closer to Gujarat, a red alert has been issued by the weather body.