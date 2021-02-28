Water Conservation, Spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat: In ‘Mann ki Baat’, PM Modi Asks India to Think Ahead

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 74th edition, second for 2021, of his monthly radio address — Mann Ki Baat — and spoke about various issues concerning the nation,, including water conservation and coronavirus.

The programme is held on the last Sunday of every month.

“Many people from across the country are contributing to Atmanirbhar Bharat… Aatmanirbhar Bharat is not merely a Government efforts.It is the national spirit of India,” said Modi.

Modi stressed on the importance of water conservation during his address. He also announced that the Jal Shakti Ministry will soon launch a water conservation campaign called ‘Catch the Rain’.

“On March 22, World Water Day will be celebrated. We must understand our responsibility towards water conservation. In a few days, the Jal Shakti Ministry will launch a campaign Catch the Rain. Its slogan is Catch the Rain, where it falls when it falls. This is the best time to think about water conservation in the summer months ahead. Water has been crucial for the development of humankind for centuries,” he said.

He also called for a 100-day campaign to clean up water bodies and harvest rain water.

Modi also invoked poet-saint Sant Ravidas, a day after the nation remembered him on his anniversary.

“Sant Ravidas Ji taught us- keep working, do not expect anything…when this is done there will be satisfaction. He taught people to go beyond conventional thinking. Sant Ravidas Ji spoke directly and honestly about various issues. He was fearless. We bow to Sant Ravidas Ji on his Jayanti. His thoughts inspire us,” said Modi.

Conveying greeting on National Science Day and talking about the need to take science forward, he coined the mantra ‘Lab to Land’. “The contribution of science is huge in Atmanirbhar Bharat. Our youth should read a lot about Indian scientists and understand the history of Indian science,” he said.

On February 15, the Prime Minister had invited people of the country to share their inspiring stories in the field of art, culture, and tourism. “Through inspiring examples, January’s #MannKiBaat highlighted diverse topics ranging from art, culture, tourism and agri innovation. Would love to hear more such motivating anecdotes for the programme in February, which will take place on the 28th,” PM Modi tweeted and shared a link for the people inviting ideas for the next ‘Mann Ki Baat’.