Watch: World's tallest sandcastle built in Germany

An international team of sand artists has built the world's tallest sandcastle in Germany after the city's attempt failed last year. After almost a month of construction, the finished sandcastle stood at 16.68 meters and was officially recognised by Guinness World Records as the tallest sandcastle in the world. Sand carver Lucas Brueggemann explained that a thousand more tonnes of sand were used this year, allowing for a broader base and better compressed sand. The previous record was held by the Sudarsan Sand Institute for a sandcastle built in February 2017 on the beach at Odisha's Puri. It stood at 14.84 metres and was built in nine days.