Watch: World leaders arrive at BRICS Summit 2017

World leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa arrived in Xiamen for 9th BRICS Summit. Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed BRICS leaders at the International Conference Center in Xiamen. PM Modi will also attend BRICS plenary session, opening ceremony of BRICS Cultural Festival in the city. He will also meet BRICS Business Council and attend a Signing Ceremony. He is also expected to hold bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Brazilian President Michel Temer in Xiamen. PM Modi is on a three-day-visit to China hoping that the summit would support a stronger partnership among the member countries.