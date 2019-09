IAF Chief BS Dhanoa and Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman on September 02 flew a sortie in a MiG-21 fighter aircraft from the Pathankot Airbase. During Pakistani counter attack on India on Feb 27 in response to Balakot airstrikes, Abhinandan had flown a MiG 21 Bison fighter into PoK. His jet crossed across the border after striking down a Pakistani aircraft during a dogfight.