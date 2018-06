Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on his two-day visit to China's Qingdao, met Chinese President Xi Jinping at the welcome ceremony of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China's Qingdao on Sunday. It is the first SCO summit since its expansion, when India and Pakistan are included as full members. India and Pakistan joined SCO as full members on June 9, 2017 at a summit in Astana, Kazakhstan.