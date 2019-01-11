Watch what Virat Kohli has to say about Hardik Pandya's KWK controversy

Team India skipper Virat Kohli broke his silence on the ongoing controversy involving Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, who made sexist comments on a TV talk show. Reacting to the comments made by the duo, Kohli said that cricketers don't align with that views and those were the opinions of the players. "We as the Indian cricket team and responsible cricketers don't align with those views, those were individual opinions. We are still waiting for a decision to be made," Kohli said at the press conference ahead of the first ODI against Australia in Sydney on Friday.