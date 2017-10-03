Watch: Virat Kohli's motivating message to India colts ahead of FIFA U-17 World Cup [VIDEO]

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli wished the India U-17 football team the best ahead of the FIFA U-17 World Cup, beginning October 6 in New Delhi.

A bunch of 21 boys will make history on Friday when they take on the USA in the tournament opener as they will become the first-ever Indian representatives at a FIFA World Cup of any age category.

Hosts India have been drawn in a tough group -- Group A -- along with heavyweights Colombia, USA and Ghana. While it will be difficult to make an immediate impact in their maiden World Cup appearance, the Boys in Blue are expected to fight hard as they will be having the backing of home crowd.

Kohli, who is a well-known supporter of football, took to Twitter on Monday, October 2 to come up with a motivating video message to the Indian colts.

"I would like to wish them all the very best for the first game and the rest of the tournament. Go, get it boys, make us proud," Kohli said.

After the USA clash on the opening day, India will take on Colombia on October 9 and Ghana on October 12, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

CHECK OUT COMPLETE MESSAGE

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) had extensively scouted across the country and even overseas to assemble the 21-member Indian squad. Led by 16-year-old Amarjit Singh Kiyam, the boys have had quite a few exposure tours in the recent past in tune-up to what will be a landmark tournament in the Indian football history.

While coach Luis Norton de Matos has been maintaining that the Boys in Blue will be benefited by the experience of playing against top-quality sides, captain Amarjit Singh Kiyam sounded optimistic about the opening encounter against the USA. The Manipur boy even revealed that the hosts were studying their opponents through by analysing videos.

"The preparations have been very good and we are looking forward to the tournament. We have seen videos of how United States (first match opponents) play. Anything can happen in a game of football and we will give our best to win matches," Amarjit said last week.

