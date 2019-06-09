Watch: Vijay Mallya arrives at The Oval cricket ground to watch India vs Australia match

Embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya was spotted outside The Oval in London where India is playing against Australia in its second World Cup 2019 match. Vijay Mallya who is accused of defrauding Indian banks to the tune of Rs 9,000 crore, said that he was there to watch the World Cup match."I am here to watch the game." This is not the first time Vijay Mallya has been seen at a cricket match. He's been a regular face at most cricket matches involving India in the UK.