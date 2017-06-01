Watch video: Tiger Woods looks like a zombie as police release dashcam video of arrest

Tiger Woods was recently arrested in Jupiter, Florida for driving while under the influence and now things have gotten worse for the golfer after police released a video of his arrest. Reports later revealed that Woods registered a blood alcohol level of 0.00% and instead his condition was because he took Solarex, Vicodin, Torix and Vioxx.

The video released by the Florida police shows Woods confused and very unsteady as an officer put him through a field sobriety test. In a report released by the Florida police, Woods "had extremely slow and slurred speech" and struggled with several roadside tasks.

Also read: Tiger Woods in 2017 - a sad state of affairs

More from IBTimes India: Kerala may reopen closed bars after tourism industry takes a hit

The report also mentioned that the golfer changed his story when asked about his whereabouts. He originally said he was coming from "L.A." and on his way to "Orange County" before stating that he had no idea where he was. The officers asked Woods to perform a number of tasks to prove he was in the right state of mind but he failed all of them and looked like a zombie just walking around.

View photos Tiger Woods, Tiger Woods arrest, Tiger Woods arrest video, golf More

Woods was asked to tie his left show lace but instead he put his right shoe up and untied it before the officers told him it's the wrong shoe. Woods was then unable to tie either of his shoes as the officer eventually asked him to remove both his shoes.

Woods was also asked to say the alphabet from A to Z in a slow non-rhythmic manner and when asked if he remembers the instructions, Woods said, "Not to sing the national anthem backwards."

More from IBTimes India: White House says Donald Trump has 'unbelievable relationship' with German Chancellor Angela Merkel

He later managed to recite the alphabet, and after completion, he was asked to put his hands behind his back and was handcuffed and placed under arrest.

When the police first arrived at the scene, both tires on the left side of his Mercedes were flat and was pulled awkwardly to the side of the road with the engine running, brake lights on and a right turn signal blinking.

The police said Woods' was asleep at the wheel of the car and after about 20 minutes and the arrival of additional police personal an officer helped Woods out of his vehicle.

More from IBTimes India: Modi's 4-nation tour: India, Spain sign 7 agreements; PM urges for cooperation to fight terrorism

Check out Tiger Woods' arrest video.

Related Articles