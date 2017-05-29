Watch Video: Scott Dixon's horrifying crash in Indy 500 as his car goes airborne, catches fire

Motor racing is considered one of the most dangerous sports in the world and it's not without a reason. Life in the fast lane could sometimes lead to fatal crashes.

Some accidents look plain scary as was witnessed during the Indy 500 race on Sunday.

New Zealand driver Scott Dixon, Indy 500 champion in 2008, was in the thick of things as he suffered a horrific crash. It happened on Lap 53 when the car ahead of him, driven by Jay Howard lost control and Dixon, who was driving at a tremendous speed hit him from behind, throwing his car in the air only to crash into the high wall.

The scenes looked frightening as his car was torn into bits and caught fire. Surprisingly, to everyone's relief, Dixon looked okay as he walked away from the scene of the disaster.

After the crash, the Kiwi driver was a bit shaken up, as he said, "A little bit beaten up. Glad everybody was OK. Definitely a wild ride."

The race had to be stopped for a full 18 minutes as there was a serious need to clean the track, which was full of debris from Dixon's car.

Takumo Sat won the race.

