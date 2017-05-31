Watch Video: French Open's moment of shame as frustrated Laurent Lokoli refuses to shake hands with Martin Klizan

Tennis is a gentleman's game. But sometimes stuff happens as witnessed in the French Open match featuring Frenchman Laurent Lokoli and Slovakia's Martin Klizan on Tuesday.

Lokoli and Klizan were involved in a hard-fought match, which went down to the fifth set, where the latter emerged victorious 7-6, 6-3, 4-6, 0-6, 6-4. As in all tennis matches, players were supposed to shake hands after the match.

To everyone's surprise, Likoli was in no mood to shake hands with the player, who knocked him out of the competition. But, it was not the loss alone that upset Likoli but what transpired during the match.

The Frenchman was angry with Klizan, who claimed a leg injury, which Likoli says his opponent has faked.

"He made out he had a leg injury but then in the fifth set he was running around like a rabbit. He speaks of respect but he showed none of this," said Likoli.

However, this might not be the only reason why Likoli snubbed Klizan as there were some heated moments during the match too. In the deciding set, Klizan celebrated Likoli's double fault, which propelled Slovak player to the finishing line.

A little before the "handshake" this is how Klizan celebreated Lokoli's df on 2-4 15-40 5th set pic.twitter.com/RBiyf7wEHF — Stefano Berlincioni (@Carretero77) May 30, 2017

Klizan will meet Andy Murray in the next round.

