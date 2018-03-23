Watch: Vice President of Zimbabwe calls on President Kovind

Vice President of Zimbabwe (Retd) General Constantino Chiwenga met President Ram Nath Kovind in Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday. The President Kovind said that India-Zimbabwe bilateral trade of US $ 170 million is way below potential. We need to work together to strengthen our trade and economic relations. He was happy to note the Government of Zimbabwe's policy to make its economy investor-friendly. He said India is appreciative of Zimbabwe's recent endeavours.